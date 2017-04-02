Triple H Comments On Drew McIntyre Joining NXT

Triple H took to social media following a successful NXT TakeOver: Orlando live special on the WWE Network on Saturday night to comment on the brief cameo made by former WWE Intercontinental Champion Drew McIntyre.

“The Game,” responding to a post from the official NXT Twitter account promoting McIntyre’s appearance on the broadcast, simply wrote, “NXT is the place everyone wants to be.”

Check out the tweets below.