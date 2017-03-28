Triple H Comments On New WWE Partnership With StubHub, John Cena In Animated Movie

– John Cena revealed on NBC’s “Today” show that he did voice work for animated comedy movie “Ferdinand,” which hits theaters on December 15th. The trailer is below:

– WWE issued the following today:

WWE® and StubHub Announce Multi-Year Agreement

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE:WWE) and StubHub today announced they have reached a multi-year agreement, naming StubHub the company’s exclusive ticket resale marketplace for fans in the United States and Canada. Through StubHub, WWE’s passionate fan base will have a trusted destination for buying and selling tickets for the most sought-after WWE events.

The agreement is in place in time for fans still looking for ticket options for WrestleMania® 33, which takes place this Sunday, April 2 at the Orlando Citrus Bowl. In addition to WrestleMania 33, fans can also use StubHub to see ticket options for the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Amway Centeron Friday, March 31;NXT® TakeOver®at the Amway Center on Saturday, April 1; Monday Night Raw®at the Amway Center on Monday, April 3; and SmackDown® Live at the Amway Center on Tuesday, April 4.

“Our partnership with StubHub will give fans greater access to hundreds of WWE live events,” said Paul Levesque, WWE’s Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events and Creative. “StubHub will also provide our fans with exceptional customer service and a secure ticket resale marketplace just in time for all the events of WrestleMania week in Orlando.”

“StubHub is thrilled to be WWE’s first-ever secondary ticket partner as we prepare for one of the biggest events of the year, WrestleMania, this weekend,” said StubHub General Manager, North America Perkins Miller. “WWE is one of the largest global brands for live events, commerce, and programming, and we look forward to providing their fans with the industry’s leading ticketing technology, exceptional customer service and our robust buying-and-selling marketplace throughout North America.”