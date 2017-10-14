Triple H Confirms He Will Wrestle Again, Talks About Possibly Facing The Rock

WWE executive and on-air performer Paul “Triple H” Levesque recently took part in a Facebook Live Q&A while doing promotional work for WWE in India. Below are some of the highlights.

On if he ever plans to wrestle again: “Yes, but you have to watch to see. Eventually, I will get back in the ring. Somebody always calls me out.”

On his relationship with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson: “See, it’s always competitive with Rock and I from the very start of our careers. Now he’s using Dwayne Johnson. They call me Paul Levesque. It’s all competitive. He grew a beard. I grew a beard. It’s all competitive. Yeah, we’re just… it’s funny, he and I over the years we’ve had this interesting rivalry at a time in our lives when we were really trying to establish ourselves and make something. It’s what made WWE great and it’s what makes WWE great to this day, it’s that competitive nature.

“We’ve come to a point where we appreciate that competitive nature, but to this day, if he posts something at 4 a.m. on Instagram, he was working out, and I’m like, ‘oh man, I can’t take the day off today. I’ve got to train too. Rock trained.’ Yeah, I don’t know what it is. We’ve laughed about it with each other, but there’s still something about our relationship with each other. We get along great, talk business and the things that he does intersecting with WWE.”

On The Rock being ‘WWE at his core’ regardless of how many movies he makes: “Do you know the one thing about The Rock is that he’s in Hollywood, he’s making movies, and doing a million different things, but in his heart, he’s still WWE. And if you’re a fan of his, don’t ever think differently because I know how he is. He can make all the movies he wants, do all the projects he wants, as can I, but there is nothing in the world like standing in front of the WWE Universe and have that whether it’s 5,000 or 100,000, just going crazy, and knowing that you have those emotions in the palm of your hand, and can control that. There’s no feeling in the world like that. And I think that’s just who he is.”

On possibly facing off against The Rock in a match at WrestleMania: “About two years ago, he and I did a backstage promo with each other where we talked about WrestleMania and the competitive nature of that and it lit the internet about the possibility of it. It’s something we’ve discussed. It’s just making schedules work. He’s pretty busy – me too – so it’s making schedules work. But look, right place, right time, I’ll dance one more time with ‘The Great One’, Rock.”

Check out more from Triple H’s Facebook Live chat above or at YouTube.com.