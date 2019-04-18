WWE will holding more tryouts later this year. The Performance Center tryouts in Orlando are scheduled for April 25 to April 27, according to Sports Business Journal’s piece on WWE.

The Journal spoke to Triple H on what he looks for during an NXT tryout. The ‘Game’ stated that “what we’re really looking for, though, when they start to break down is, ‘how do you really act?'” Triple H elaborated further, saying “are you the type of person that when you’re tired and exhausted puts the other person down to get in front of them, or are you the type of person that looks to the person next to you and picks them up and says, ‘Come on, let’s go, we’re going to finish this.’ Because you can’t do it by yourself in this business. So you have to be that emergent leader.”

Triple H finished by saying that “charisma is king, or queen. That X factor that as you walk into the room makes people turn their heads and ask, ‘Who’s that?'”

WWE recently signed some big names from the independent scene, including former MLW Champion Shane Strickland and NJPW legend KUSHIDA.