Triple H Has Words For John Cena, AJ Styles – GRR Kickoff, Shinsuke Nakamura

– As noted, Triple H vs. John Cena will open today’s WWE Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia. Below is backstage video of The Game arriving for the match. Triple H says he’s been very busy but here we are. He’s looking forward to getting everything going and says it’s going to be one hell of a day in Saudi Arabia as the buzz is off the hook. Regarding Cena, Triple H gives Cena props and says there doesn’t need to be much build-up to this match because it doesn’t get any bigger. Triple H says Cena better bring his A Game because he’s here to get the job done.

– WWE Champion AJ Styles will be the guest on today’s GRR Kickoff pre-show, which begins at 11am EST. Fans can submit questions on Twitter with the #AskAJ hashtag.

– Below is backstage video of Shinsuke Nakamura arriving for his match with Styles in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia today. Nakamura says it’s OK he didn’t win the WWE Title at WrestleMania 34 because he’s got first class plans for the title.