Triple H Heading To RAW, Rollins Teases That He’ll Confront Him

Triple H took to Twitter after Sunday’s WWE UK Championship tournament to say that he’s going to be at Monday’s RAW. Triple H wrote that he was getting on a plane in Blackpool to head back to the United States for RAW in North Little Rock, AR.

Seth Rollins wrote back to The Game shortly after his Tweet, simply saying: “interesting.” Rollins’ character has been calling out Triple H on RAW regularly ever since The Game helped Kevin Owens defeat him for the Universal Title back in August.

While Triple H still performs his backstage duties in the arena every Monday night, he has yet to appear on RAW since turning on Rollins in August. HHH’s last on-air appearance was at September’s Clash of Champions pay-per-view where he was briefly shown in a backstage segment.

Plans for a match between Rollins and Triple H at last year’s WrestleMania were cancelled due to Rollins being injured. Rumors are circulating online that the Rollins-Triple H match will happen at this year’s WrestleMania instead, but those are just rumors for now.