Triple H Injury Update, Hulk Hogan On Being Back With WWE, Dean Ambrose – Crown Jewel

– RAW Tag Team Champion Dean Ambrose was backstage for today’s WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia but not used. There’s no word yet on if they had plans for him but there had been speculation on Ambrose attacking former partner and WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins during the World Cup tournament at some point.

– Triple H may have been injured early in the main event of WWE Crown Jewel, according to PWInsider. We noted before how WWE announced that The Game suffered a possible torn pectoral muscle as he and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels defeated Kane and The Undertaker, and that he is headed back to the United States from Saudi Arabia to undergo surgery. There was speculation on Triple H suffering the injury when Kane chokeslammed him through the announce table as a ringside doctor came out after the bump to check on him. The injury may have happened earlier in the match when Triple H took a bump over the top rope to the floor. The injury was to his right pectoral muscle.

– As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan returned to WWE TV at Crown Jewel as the host. The Hulkster tweeted the following on being back with the company after the show: