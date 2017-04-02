Triple H On Drew Galloway Attending NXT, Asuka’s Women’s Title Reign, NXT Title

– NXT Women’s Champion Asuka has been champion for one year as she retained her title over Ember Moon at Takeover tonight. She defeated current RAW Women’s Champion Bayley for the title back on April 1st, 2016 at “Takeover: Dallas” during WrestleMania 32 weekend.

– Below is a photo of the new NXT Title belt that was revealed at Takeover tonight. The title belongs to Bobby Roode as of this writing.

– As noted, former WWE and Impact Wrestling star Drew Galloway appeared at ringside during tonight’s Takeover event. A graphic on the screen referred to him by his previous WWE name, Drew McIntyre. Triple H tweeted the following on Drew’s appearance: