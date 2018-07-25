Triple H On If WWE Evolution Is To Make Up For Greatest Royal Rumble

Triple H recently spoke with ESPN to promote the WWE Evolution all-women’s event. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

WWE bringing out the top talents for Evolution:

“You can expect to see the best of all brands — that’s Ronda [Rousey], Charlotte [Flair], Alexa [Bliss], Sasha [Banks], Carmella, Nia Jax, Asuka, everyone — plus you’ll get to see Trish Stratus, Lita will be there, you’re going to see some legends. You’re also going to see stars of now and the future in Shayna Baszler and the women of NXT.”

If Evolution is an opportunity to balance out the fact that the women’s division was unable to perform at WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia:

“Let’s take the Saudi Arabia show off the table, and let’s just say it never happened — would anybody question that they deserve this opportunity? To me, it’s a ridiculous statement, the timing of it. You cannot effect change in a region that, culturally, is trying to change, you cannot help them affect that change without being there.”