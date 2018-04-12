Triple H On New WWE RAW Superstars, Carmella On Her Big Win, WWE Network

– Above and below are previews for new WWE Network Collections on Finn Balor and WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant.

– New SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella tweeted the following on her win. As noted, Carmella cashed in her Money In the Bank title shot on Tuesday night’s SmackDown and defeated Charlotte Flair after Billie Kay and Peyton Royce debuted on the main roster with a major beatdown to Flair. Carmella wrote:

Good morning, haters! Remember when y’all said I would fail my cash in, never be champ or have a successful career? Well, EAT YOUR HEARTS OUT! MELLA IS MONEY, BABY! 💋 pic.twitter.com/O92PIyMm5F — MS Money in the BANK (@CarmellaWWE) April 11, 2018

– Triple H tweeted the following on WWE NXT Superstars Ember Moon, No Way Jose and The Authors of Pain getting called to the RAW roster this week: