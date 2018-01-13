Triple H On The Undertaker’s WWE Return, What Vince McMahon Has Told Him, More

Triple H recently spoke with The New York Post to promote the WWE RAW 25th Anniversary episode. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

Vince McMahon telling him to listen to the fan base, be able to adapt with the times and don’t be afraid to make changes to characters:

“That’s the secret of the product. It’s always fresh. It forces you to change. It forces you to morph, to think outside the box and do new things and create new characters and constantly do things. That’s the secret sauce of all this.”

Legends returning on RAW 25, which will also be the go-home Royal Rumble episode:

“It’s finding that kind of middle road to celebrate everything that’s happened in the past yet keep a little bit of focus on where we are today and in the future. That’s the challenge, but you break down the show, three hours, two locations, Manhattan Center, Barclays Center with the names and list or talent that has graced ‘Raw’ over the last 25 years going to be in attendance, it’s going to be epic.”

The Undertaker’s return after last year’s WrestleMania 33 loss to Roman Reigns, Taker’s longevity:

“I understand why people can’t let go of it. It’s a hard thing to say that that would be the end. What he has left? I don’t know. We’ll have to ask him. That’s the beauty of WWE. Wait and see.”

“You talk about longevity and the ability to change and morph all those things, he is a measuring stick of all of that. That’s why 25 years later they want to see him maybe more now than ever. As a performer he is the measuring stick in a lot of ways, and as a human being as a performer in what we do, as a locker room leader. I respect him more than anybody.”