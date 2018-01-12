Triple H Praises Jerry Lawler & Jim Ross, Lawler Jokes About Triple H Not Liking Their Work

Triple H recently spoke with USA Today’s “For The Win” blog to promote the WWE RAW 25th Anniversary episode and praised WWE Hall of Famers Jerry Lawler and Jim Ross, who will be reuniting later this month at the big event in New York City, which takes place on January 22nd from two locations – the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and the Manhattan Center Grand Ballroom.

“Some people just have chemistry with each other,” Triple H said. “Jerry’s knowledge and understanding of the business, but also, Jerry’s so quick-witted. Just can turn situations humorous, and the inflection he can put in his voice – he’s just great at what it is. And yet sitting next to JR as the straight man, who, when it comes to passion and intensity of sort of being that background music of what we were doing at that time. There’s nobody, especially in that time frame, who had that passion, that energy that JR did.”

“Sometimes we’d be in the ring – it’s funny, things that you see that stand out – but I can remember so many times being in the midst of a big story or a big match, and the crowd’s just going crazy and it’s electric and all that,” Triple H continued. “And as you’re lying on the mat, turning over I would look over and I would see JR, eyes bugging out of his head, on the edge of his seat almost to the point of standing. It would be loud to the point that I couldn’t hear him in the arena, but I could see him – just his passion and energy matching every physical thing we were giving in the ring.

And it always stuck out to me that JR, I would watch him sometimes later when I wasn’t in the ring, and we had these little cameras that would show us the announcers if we needed to talk to them backstage at Gorilla position, and I would see JR in that camera, same thing. Just on the edge of his seat like every fan in the arena, because at the end of the day he’s just a fan and he was going crazy for what we did, but that’s what made him so good. When you put that energy that he and Jerry [brought] together, it was magical.”

The King and Good ‘Ol JR responded to the article on Twitter, as seen below:

Funny, I never thought he liked our work.

— Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) January 12, 2018