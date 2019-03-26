Triple H Putting His Career On The Line At WrestleMania 35

Triple H announces on tonight’s WWE RAW that his career will be on the line in the No Holds Barred match against Batista at WrestleMania 35.
The storyline is that Batista, via legal letter from his lawyer, is refusing to wrestle at WrestleMania unless Triple H puts his career on the line. Triple H accepted the extra stipulation and promised to win.
WrestleMania 35 takes place on April 7 from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Below is the updated announced card for WrestleMania 35:
WrestleMania 35 Host: Alexa Bliss
WrestleMania 35 Special Guest Correspondents: SNL’s Michael Che and Colin Jost
WrestleMania 35 Featured Musical Act: Elias
WWE Universal Title Match
Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar (c)
Triple Threat for the RAW Women’s Title
Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey (c)
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Mandy Rose or Naomi or Carmella or Sonya Deville vs. Asuka (c)
WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Tony Nese vs. Buddy Murphy (c)
WWE United States Title Match
Rey Mysterio vs. Samoa Joe (c)
WWE Intercontinental Match
Finn Balor vs. Bobby Lashley (c)
No Holds Barred Match
Triple H vs. Batista
Triple H’s career will be on the line.
Farewell Match for WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle
Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin
6th Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
Braun Strowman, SNL’s Michael Che and Colin Jost, TBA
The Miz vs. Shane McMahon
AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton
Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre
Below are rumored matches for WrestleMania 35:
WWE Title Match
Kofi Kingston vs. Daniel Bryan (c)
Multi-Team Match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles
TBA vs. WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka and Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley (c)
Multi-Team Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles
TBA vs. Ricochet and Aleister Black vs. The Revival (c)
Multi-Team Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles
TBA vs. The Hardys vs. The Bar vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev vs. The Usos (c)
2nd Annual WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal