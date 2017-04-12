Triple H Reveals New NXT Theme Song, Comments On Other Changes

Posted by Scott Lazara April 12, 2017

As noted, tonight’s WWE NXT episode will see the debut of a new theme song, a new opening video and new display graphics inside Full Sail University.

Triple H took to Twitter today and announced that “Rage” by CFO$ is the new NXT theme song. You can hear the song above.

Triple H wrote the following on the new feel and new look of NXT: