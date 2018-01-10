Triple H & Ronda Rousey Have Dinner (Video), Rusev Day Calendar To Be Released?, SmackDown Social Stats

– As seen below, TMZ Sports caught Triple H and Ronda Rousey out to dinner on Tuesday night. There continues to be speculation on Rousey making her WWE debut soon, perhaps at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view, and it looks like she and The Game were discussing business. As noted, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were in California on Tuesday for a Television Critics Association event.

– Last night’s WWE SmackDown ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, behind This Is Us. SmackDown had a total of 230,000 interactions on Facebook and Twitter this week – 131,000 unique interactions on Facebook and 99,000 unique interactions on Twitter. This is down from last week’s episode, which had a total of 242,000 interactions – 136,000 on Facebook and 106,000 interactions on Twitter. As noted, Nielsen recently changed the breakdown of the Twitter and Facebook stats for shows as they no longer release the number of unique interactions and authors, just the total number of interactions.

– As noted, Rusev and Aiden English have announced that they will be in the 30-man Royal Rumble match later this month. They tweeted the following on the match and Rusev teased that they will release a Rusev Day calendar as their popularity continues to rise:

In honor of #RusevRumble we may or may not be releasing a happy #RusevDay CALENDAR !! — Rusev (@RusevBUL) January 10, 2018