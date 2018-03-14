Triple H Speaks To Students In WWE College Class, Natalya & Shinsuke Nakamura, WWE Stock

– Below is a new WWE Mixed Match Challenge promo from Natalya and Shinsuke Nakamura, who want your voted for the Second Chance spot in two weeks. As noted, voting for the Second Chance slot in Week 11 against Bobby Roode and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is now open on Facebook.

– WWE stock was down 0.08% today, closing at $37.34 per share. Today’s high was $37.65 and the low was $36.92.

– We noted back in January how Robert Morris University near Pittsburgh was offering a class on WWE for the Spring 2018 semester. The “Survey of WWE” class is a part of the Sports Management catalog and offers 3 credits to students, taught by Patrick Synowka. Below is the class synopsis:

“This course examines the cutting-edge business and artistic presentation practices of a global leader in live entertainment, World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE: WWE). Students will review the history covering the professional wrestling business,its talent development, theatrical influences/production practices, event/facility management operations as well as WWE’s innovative branding, marketing and mass media strategies

As seen below, Triple H took time to speak with students in the class on Tuesday:

At @Wrestlemania 34, @TripleH and his wife, @StephMcMahon take on @RondaRousey and @KurtAngle, but the Cerebral Assassin found time to sit down with RMU's Survey of WWE Class to talk sports entertainment. pic.twitter.com/J0SQwUUfvt — Robert Morris Univ. (@RMU) March 13, 2018