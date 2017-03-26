Triple H Talks About NXT TakeOver: Orlando Being NXT’s Version Of WrestleMania

WWE COO Triple H recently took part in a media call to promote next weekend’s big WWE and NXT events. During the call, “The Game” was asked about “TakeOver: Orlando” being perceived as NXT’s equivilant of WrestleMania.

HHH agreed, noting that this is WWE’s second year running a live TakeOver special for the NXT brand the night before the main roster’s WrestleMania mega-event. HHH claimed that the momentum and growth for the TakeOver events paired on the same weekend as major WWE pay-per-views. According to “The Game,” this year’s NXT live special will take things to a whole new level.

Triple H mentioned that even with only four matches officially announced for NXT TakeOver: Orlando, he still feels the live WWE Network special for the NXT brand has the potential to “steal the weekend.” As HHH wrapped up his discussion on the topic, he confirmed that NXT TakeOver: Orlando is absolutely the “WrestleMania show” for the NXT brand.

NXT TakeOver: Orlando takes place live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, April 1st, airing live via the WWE Network. Join us on 4/1 for live results coverage of the event.