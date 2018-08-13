Triple H Talks About Tegan Nox Getting Injured At MYC

As noted, Tegan Nox suffered a leg injury while doing a dive on Rhea Ripley during Thursday’s WWE Mae Young Classic tapings at Full Sail University. The injury comes after she suffered a torn ACL that caused her to miss the 2017 tournament.

Triple H spoke with ESPN about the injury and commented on how heartbreaking the situation was.

“Tegan, to me is this story of, you know, last year we really wanted her to be in the tournament and she had the ACL injury that prevented her from being in it,” Triple H said. “It took her all year [to recover] and she just got rolling and really feeling good and just gets cleared, I mean, 100 percent banging around on it and it’s great.

“To come here tonight and be in a position to where, let me just say, it couldn’t have been any more heartbreaking for her. Emotionally, just couldn’t have been any more heartbreaking. I don’t know, at this point, what happened. She landed funky on a dive and hurt herself.”

It was noted that the severity and full nature of the injury was yet to be diagnosed but Nox was taken to the hospital after being checked out backstage.

“The doctor looked at it, and it was so painful at the point that he couldn’t manipulate the disk to see if it was an ACL,” Tripe H added, “So we have her headed over to the hospital now and check what it is.”

For those who missed it, Nox wrote the following after the injury: