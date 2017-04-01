Triple H Talks More About NXT TakeOver Being NXT’s Version Of WrestleMania

WWE COO Triple H spoke with the folks at Planeta Wrestling to promote tonight’s NXT TakeOver: Orlando special and Sunday night’s WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view.

During the interview, “The Game” was asked about the perception of NXT TakeOver being the NXT brand’s version of WWE’s annual WrestleMania classic.

“I agree. It’s funny to hear people say that this is NXT Takeover’s Wrestlemania,” Triple H said. “This is the second one at Wrestlemania. The year before it was just a live event that we did last minute in San Jose. The growth has been extremely quick and impressive. This year in Orlando is taking a whole other step. There’s a lot of anticipation for the event and it’s great.”

Triple H continued, “When I look at the upper-end of that card, it has the potential to steal the weekend or the week. [Shinsuke] Nakamura and Bobby Roode, I can’t say enough of how special they are as talents. When you talk about it being the Wrestlemania of NXT, it absolutely is. I know the talent sees it that way. The whole world will be watching. More people now than ever before, by far, watch Wrestlemania and all the surrounding activities around it. It’s the fifth biggest sports franchise on Forbes. That’s following the Super Bowl, Soccer, The Olympics. It’s amazing. When you talk about the WWE Network and the amount of people that will watch on the WWE Network, it’s just an unbelievably amazing opportunity for these talents to make a name for themselves to the world. Not just to NXT, to WWE, to the world. It doesn’t get any bigger than that.”

Check out the complete Triple H interview at YouTube.com.