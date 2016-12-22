Triple H Talks Possibility Of WWE Signing Will Ospreay: “He’s An Amazing Talent”

WWE executive and part-time on-air performer Paul “Triple H” Levesque recently spoke with ESPN and commented on the possibility of WWE signing Will Ospreay.

“Will Ospreay is an amazing talent,” Triple H said of Ospreay. “There’s a lot of amazing talent out there.”

“The Game” continued, noting that when the time is right, he wants all of the top talents outside of WWE to eventually become part of the promotion.

Triple H noted, “When they’re available, when it’s the right time for them, I wanna work with all of them.”

Check out the complete Triple H interview at ESPN.com.