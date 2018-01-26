Triple H To Do Live Interview, Controversial Rumble Eliminations, Fans On Women’s Rumble

– Below is the latest episode of WWE’s “List This!” with Vic Joseph looking at 5 controversial Royal Rumble match eliminations:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who is more likely to win the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble on Sunday – Asuka, Sasha Banks, Nia Jax or Bayley, or one of the other 26 entrants. As of this writing, 68% voted for Asuka, Banks, Jax or Bayley.

– Triple H announced on Twitter that he will be going live with Cathy Kelley for an interview after WWE NXT “Takeover: Philadelphia” on Saturday night. He tweeted: