Triple H On Toni Storm’s Big Title Win (PHOTO), Attendance News For WWE NXT UK Takeover, Zack Gibson

– Above is video of Radzi Chinyanganya talking to the first-ever WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champions Zack Gibson and James Drake after their big win at “Takeover: Blackpool” today. The Grizzled Young Veterans defeated Tyler Bate and Trent Seven in the tournament finals to win the titles. Radzi asked if the title win was ever in doubt.

“Was it ever in doubt? I’m gonna let your pointless questions slide because this is a time for celebration,” Gibson said. “This is a time for the whole world to rejoice. James Drake, Zack Gibson, we are everything that we said we would be. We are the very first NXT UK Tag Team Champions. Was it ever in doubt? I’m gonna head straight over to the bookies right now and collect every penny that I gambled, every penny that we bet, and everyone else watching around the world can do the same thing because this was more or less a foregone conclusion.”

– There’s no word yet on the official attendance number for “Takeover: Blackpool” but it was noted on commentary that the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool, England was sold out. The venue has a capacity of 3,000.

– Triple H took to Twitter after Takeover and congratulated new NXT UK Women’s Champion Toni Storm after her win over Rhea Ripley.

He wrote, “Winner of the 2018 #WWEMYC and now the NEW @NXTUK Women’s Champion… #ToniStorm. #ToniTime #NXTUKTakeOver: Blackpool @WWEUK @WWENetwork #WeAreNXTUK”

