Triple H On How Tough Roman Reigns Is, WWE Superstars React To Reigns RAW Return Announcement

As noted, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that Roman Reigns will make his WWE TV return on Monday’s RAW from Atlanta, to address his battle with leukemia. Reigns, who has been away since announcing the diagnosis and relinquishing the WWE Universal Title back in late October, will also appear on ABC’s Good Morning America on Tuesday.

Several WWE Superstars took to Twitter to react to the announcement on Reigns making his return.

Triple H wrote, “No one fights harder and is tougher than @WWERomanReigns. Can’t wait to see him back in his yard this Monday on #Raw and hear how his battle is going.”

Rusev joked, “I’ll take the Superman Punch and the spear brother, @WWERomanReigns”

Below are reactions from Triple H, Rusev, Mandy Rose, Titus O’Neil, Natalya, Bobby Roode, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks, Killian Dain, Zack Ryder, Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, Drew Gulak, Aiden English and Curtis Axel:

Back to his yard. Can't wait. https://t.co/tQQ9Uorw6V — Tony Nese (@TonyNese) February 21, 2019

We will meet you on your bus Uce! #BTeam https://t.co/yQSpMlo8DY — Curtis Axel (@RealCurtisAxel) February 21, 2019