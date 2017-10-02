Triple H Travels To India To Announce December RAW Shows Featuring Jinder Mahal

WWE executive Paul “Triple H” Levesque traveled overseas to announce RAW shows scheduled for the month of December.

“The Game” visited India to announce RAW live events on December 7th and 8th at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Delhi.

Although the shows are labeled as RAW brand events, current WWE Champion on the SmackDown Live brand, Jinder Mahal, is scheduled to appear at both shows.

Also scheduled for the Delhi and Abu Dhabi events are Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, The Miz, Sasha Banks, Alexa Bliss and Bayley.

