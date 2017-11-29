Triple H Warns Jinder Mahal (Video), Tonight’s WWE NXT TV Tapings, Natalya

– Below is video of Triple H at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, responding to a recent promo from Jinder Mahal to promote their main event match at the December 9th WWE live event in New Delhi, India.

Triple H says it’s his job now, his place, to ensure the future and he does that by making sure WWE’s athletes are the best. He pushes them to the limit and makes sure they learn lessons that make them better than they were the day before. The Game says he’s taken it upon himself to make The Modern Day Maharaja better and sometimes the best way to improve is to learn from your failures. Triple H says he’s going to India to teach Jinder to make sure he’s everything he says he is in the future, to teach Jinder a lesson only The Game can teach. Triple H goes on and says Jinder will be entering his world and in The Game’s world, there is only one true king, one King of Kings, and all will be humbled before him.

– WWE NXT will return to Full Sail University tonight for another round of TV tapings, including the fallout from “Takeover: WarGames” with new NXT Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas. We will have live spoiler coverage at around 6:30pm EST.

– As noted, last night’s WWE SmackDown saw The Riott Squad (Ruby Riot, Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan) defeat SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, Natalya and Naomi in six-woman action after Natalya walked out on her team. Below are post-match reactions from Flair, Natalya and Lana:

