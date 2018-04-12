Triple H Welcomes Bobby Lashley Back, WWE NXT Dark Match, Auto Geek Episodes

– Above and below are the latest episodes of John Cena’s “Auto Geek” series from The Bella Twins’ YouTube channel. The top video features a rare 2009 Spyker C8 Laviolette from Fast & Furious 6 while the bottom video features a rare 2007 Ferrari 599 GTB.

– The dark match before Wednesday’s WWE NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University saw Lio Rush defeat indie wrestler Chico Adams.

– Triple H took to Twitter on Wednesday and wrote the following to congratulate Bobby Lashley on returning to WWE. As noted, Lashley returned on Monday’s RAW and took out Elias during an in-ring segment.