Triple H Welcomes Nasser Alruwayeh & Shadia Bseiso To WWE (Photos)

Triple H appeared at an event in Abu Dhabi earlier today to officially welcome Nasser Alruwayeh to the company. Nasser is the first man from Kuwait to be signed by WWE. Triple H also welcomed Shadia Bseiso, who became the first Arab woman from the Middle East to sign with WWE earlier this year. Below are photos from the event and WWE’s official announcement.

Triple H welcomes first Arab woman, Kuwaiti man to sign WWE contracts

Before his match with Roman Reigns Friday night, WWE COO Triple H took part in another historic moment in Abu Dhabi when he officially welcomed Nasser Alruwayeh, the first Kuwaiti man to sign a contract with WWE.

Triple H took the opportunity to also welcome Shadia Bseiso, who earlier this year became the first Arab woman from the Middle East to sign with WWE, while making the news about Alruwayeh’s signing official on social media:

Another historic moment here in #WWEAbuDhabi as we welcome @shadiabseiso, the first woman from the Middle East and Nasser Alruwayeh the first Kuwaiti signee, to @WWE. @WWEmena pic.twitter.com/DnFbZlazQL — Triple H (@TripleH) December 8, 2017

Both Alruwayeh and Bseiso impressed WWE coaches and training personnel during WWE’s invitation-only tryout in Dubai last April. Bseiso’s contract signing was announced in October, while Alruwayeh made his contract signing official before WWE’s second Live Event in Abu Dhabi Friday night.

In addition to conveying her gratitude to Triple H on Twitter, Bseiso expressed her excitement about starting her training in earnest at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla., come the New Year.