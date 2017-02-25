Triple H Wishes Ric Flair A Happy Birthday, WWE Honors “The Nature Boy”

Saturday marks the 68th birthday of two-time WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair. “The Nature Boy” was born on February 25, 1949.

In honor of his birthday, fellow WWE performer Paul “Triple H” Levesque took to social media to send his close friend and idol a heartfelt message.

“Whether in front or behind the camera, in the ring or on the microphone, [Ric Flair] will always be THE MAN,” wrote Triple H via his official Twitter page (see below). “Happy Birthday, Naitch!”

