Triple-Threat Match For WWE U.S. Title Announced For Monday’s RAW

This weekend, WWE announced that Roman Reigns will be defending his WWE United States Championship in a triple-threat match on the show against Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho.

Previously announced for Monday’s show are the returns of WWE legends The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels.

WWE RAW takes place this coming Monday night, January 9, 2017, live from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.