Trish Stratus On Current WWE Stars She Sees Herself In, Returning At Evolution, More

Natalya interviewed WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus for her latest Calgary Sun column. Below are highlights:

Trish on facing Alexa Bliss at WWE Evolution:

“Proud. Honoured. Nervous. (But don’t tell Alexa Bliss that!). When we were competing in the so called ‘Golden Era’, we never could have imagined we’d be where we are today – an all-women’s pay-per-view. It’s amazing, as back then we felt accomplished just getting a match on a pay-per-view event, and here we are with an entire event devoted to us!”

Trish on today’s female Superstars:

“It makes me proud knowing the blood, sweat and tears we shed have helped pave the path, but it’s the work of the women of today that have carved a viable and credible place for women in WWE. I’m honoured and humbled to have been asked back to participate. I think pairing me with Alexa Bliss – a woman who in a very short time has accomplished so much – is great as there is a definite parallel to our careers. I think seeing the generational faceoff is intriguing to fans. We’re bringing together the past and present – conceptually it is exciting.”

Trish on who she sees herself in among today’s roster:

“I’ve seen some of my signature moves from today’s talent. I don’t blame them, as they are effective moves. Carmella does the Stratusphere, Liv Morgan does The MaTrish … but it’s Alexa Bliss’ in-ring presence that got people talking (and making comparisons). She has spoken about being a fan and studying my work and so it is humbling to see shades of Trish Stratus in her matches, which I think is what makes this matchup special.”