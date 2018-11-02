Trish Stratus Gives Props To Alexa Bliss & Talks Match That Didn’t Happen

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus spoke with Newsweek earlier this week and said she still wants the math with Alexa Bliss.

Bliss vs. Trish was originally announced for WWE Evolution but the match was changed to Trish and WWE Hall of Famer Lita vs. Bliss and Mickie James. Alicia Fox ended up replacing Bliss due to an injury and the Hall of Famers went over at last Sunday’s pay-per-view. Trish also praised Bliss after working with her on the build-up to Evolution.

“[Alexa] is very strong in the ring, with her promos kind of what my thing was. It would have been very special,” Trish said. “Who knows there’s still time, but working together these past few weeks has been a real pleasure to work with another athlete. She’s a great gal and she does amazing things in the ring.”