Trish Stratus Talks Bra & Panties Matches, The Rock, Getting The Call For The Women’s Rumble

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently spoke with The Niagara Falls Review to promote her upcoming Comic Con appearance. The full interview is at this link and below are highlights:

Getting the call to work the women’s Royal Rumble earlier this year:

“I got the word on Dec. 26 … I was eating a chocolate peanut butter ball. I was like, ‘Oh my God!’ I put the peanut butter ball down and said, ‘OK, let me talk to my family.’

“I called a friend of mine in Toronto — whenever there’s a TV show or production that needs a ring, he’s the guy — and I said, ‘Can we get a ring set up? I might have an opportunity, and before I say yes to them, I have to make sure I can still do this.'”

“Wrestling is like riding a bike, it really came quicker than I thought. My body definitely knows what to do. Was I little sore? Yes, absolutely. My body was like, ‘Why did you just throw yourself down from five feet up?’ My body was reminding me that’s not normal.”

Debuting as the manager for T&A (Test and Albert) in 2000 but moving on from Bra & Panties matches:

“It kind of went with the territory. It was the product at the time. I look back, and I know that every time I did roll my eyes, I was one step closer to moving away from it. I was like, ‘I don’t think I can take another bra and panties match because I know I can do more than that. I think I can hold their attention and not be in my bra and panties, let’s try that.’ Everything was a stepping stone towards the changing of the tide.”

The Rock:

“He was always such a great guy anyway, so you’re always happy to see such a positive, warm person making it outside the business. And he’s a good friend of mine, so that’s neat, too — I knew him back in the day. He was always the hardest working guy in the company, so I’m not surprised at the success he achieved.”