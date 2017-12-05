TV Show & Movie Added To WWE Week On The USA Network, Full Schedule

WWE sent us the following today on USA Network’s “WWE Week” of programming. In updates from before, the WWE NXT episode will air at 7pm EST on next Wednesday instead of 8pm EST. Also, “Damnation” with Luke Harper will air next Thursday after WWE’s Tribute To The Troops while “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island” with The Rock will air on Saturday.

**TUNE-IN ADVISORY** USA NETWORK TO FEATURE ‘WWE® HOLIDAY WEEK’ WEEK OF DECEMBER 11

Programming to Include WWE’S TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS and, for the First Time on USA, NXT®

USA Network will continue its December holiday celebration with WWE® HOLIDAY WEEK, beginning Monday, December 11. In addition to the regularly scheduled MONDAY NIGHT RAW® and SMACKDOWN LIVE®, USA will also feature NXT® for the first time ever on its air, as well as the 15th annual WWE® TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS celebration – a special honoring our servicemen and women and celebrating their dedication and commitment to our country.

USA Network’s WWE® HOLIDAY WEEK will include:

Monday, December 11

* Emanating live for three hours at 8/7c from the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, MONDAY NIGHT RAW® features WWE® Superstars Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, Samoa Joe and more.

Tuesday, December 12

* Emanating live for two hours at 8/7c from U.S. Bank Arena in Cincinnati, SMACKDOWN LIVE® features WWE® Superstars AJ Styles, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, The New Day, Jinder Mahal, Randy Orton and more.

Wednesday, December 13

* Emanating from Full Sail University in Orlando at 7/6c, for the first time ever, USA Network will air a one-hour NXT® special featuring NXT® Superstars Andrade “Cien” Almas, Ember Moon, Adam Cole, Aleister Black and more.

Thursday, December 14

* At 8/7c, WWE® and USA Network will celebrate our nation’s heroes with the two-hour TRIBUTE TO THE TROOPS celebration, taking place at the Naval Base San Diego.

* Immediately following at 10/9c, USA Network’s epic 1930s saga DAMNATION will premiere an all-new episode guest starring WWE® Superstar Harper.

Saturday, December 16

* The week concludes with an airing of WWE® Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s film “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island” at 6:30/5:30c. Johnson plays Hank Parsons, who partners with his stepson Sean (Josh Hutcherson) on a mission to find Sean’s grandfather (Michael Caine), who is thought to be missing on a mythical island.