Twitter Roasts Tom Phillips For His Explicit Texting Scandal
WWE announcer Tom Phillips found himself in some hot water this weekend when social media lit up with screenshots of a vulgar conversation he allegedly had with a woman. When the woman Phillips was flirting with found out he was engaged to another woman, she outed him on Instagram for trying to cheat on his fiancé.
Twitter has been having a field day at the expense of the WWE announcer’s embarrassing situation, with several fans poking fun at Phillips for allegedly getting “busted.”
Here are some of the reactions making the rounds on Twitter:
Tom Phillips…… yikes pic.twitter.com/jxjhl5qGb4
— Ariannaaaa 🌂 (@CharlotteEmpire) February 24, 2017
guy beside tom phillips on the plane looks over to see him typing "im in my seat with a huge erection" pic.twitter.com/rA62Pypp0T
— Pulse (@jamespulsecom) February 25, 2017
Tom Phillips trying to get to the #Delete button after his flight pic.twitter.com/foq5NfAkx3
— RyFacts (@RyFacts_of_Life) February 25, 2017
Vintage Tom Phillips pic.twitter.com/VZ08V9zUIu
— Braun Ebondo (@EnViRy_) February 24, 2017
When you see why Tom Phillips is trending…. #WWE #TomPhillips #SDLive pic.twitter.com/UeUQuYzzLN
— Rock Bottom Radio (@RockBottomRadio) February 25, 2017
Seems as though "Tom Phillips" and "future endeavors" will be a popular search on here shortly. #rarewrestlingtweet
— Mike Ashmore (@mashmore98) February 25, 2017
@TRKG12
Roses are red
the sky is blue pic.twitter.com/n74iqZTAdT
— Angle Hero (@AngleHero_TV14) February 25, 2017
@TRKG12 im reading it in Tom's voice tbh
— Jack (@CleanKennyClean) February 24, 2017