Twitter Roasts Tom Phillips For His Explicit Texting Scandal

WWE announcer Tom Phillips found himself in some hot water this weekend when social media lit up with screenshots of a vulgar conversation he allegedly had with a woman. When the woman Phillips was flirting with found out he was engaged to another woman, she outed him on Instagram for trying to cheat on his fiancé.

Twitter has been having a field day at the expense of the WWE announcer’s embarrassing situation, with several fans poking fun at Phillips for allegedly getting “busted.”

Here are some of the reactions making the rounds on Twitter:

guy beside tom phillips on the plane looks over to see him typing "im in my seat with a huge erection" pic.twitter.com/rA62Pypp0T — Pulse (@jamespulsecom) February 25, 2017

Tom Phillips trying to get to the #Delete button after his flight pic.twitter.com/foq5NfAkx3 — RyFacts (@RyFacts_of_Life) February 25, 2017

Vintage Tom Phillips pic.twitter.com/VZ08V9zUIu — Braun Ebondo (@EnViRy_) February 24, 2017

Seems as though "Tom Phillips" and "future endeavors" will be a popular search on here shortly. #rarewrestlingtweet — Mike Ashmore (@mashmore98) February 25, 2017

@TRKG12

Roses are red

the sky is blue pic.twitter.com/n74iqZTAdT — Angle Hero (@AngleHero_TV14) February 25, 2017