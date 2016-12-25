Two-Hour NXT Japan Special To Air On WWE Network On Wednesday
Next Wednesday night’s episode of NXT TV will feature a special look back at the promotion’s recent trip to “The Land of the Rising Sun.”
NXT TV next week will be a two-hour special with matches and other footage from the special NXT event held in Osaka, Japan earlier this month.
The following matches will air as part of the two-hour NXT Japan special next Wednesday night on the WWE Network:
* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Samoa Joe (NXT Championship Match)
* Asuka vs. Nia Jax (NXT Women’s Championship Match)
* #DIY vs. Tajiri & Akira Tozawa (NXT Tag Team Championship Match)
* Liv Morgan & Aliyah vs. Billie Kay & Peyton Royce
* Oney Lorcan vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas