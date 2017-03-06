Two Late Additions Confirmed For Tonight’s WWE Fastlane Pay-Per-View

Posted by Matt Boone March 6, 2017 0 Comment

During tonight’s WWE Kickoff Show on the WWE Network, which served as the usual lead-in to tonight’s RAW-brand pay-per-view, two new late additions were announced for tonight’s PPV card.

After informed RAW General Manager that he and are no longer partners, the WWE Hall Of Famer announced that there would be two new singles bouts added to the PPV, with both Mahal and facing different opponents in one-on-one contests.

Join us here later this evening for live play-by-play results coverage of the WWE Fastlane 2017 pay-per-view.