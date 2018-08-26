Two NXT UK Stars Set For WWE 2K19

WWE Games officially announced on Twitter that current WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and former UK Champion/NXT Tag Team Champion Tyler Bate will be included in the roster for WWE 2K19 which will be released in October.

<blockquote class=”twitter-tweet” data-lang=”en”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”>The <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/WWE2K19?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#WWE2K19</a> roster reveal begins in the UK! We’re happy to announce that <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/NXTUK?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#NXTUK</a> Superstars <a href=”https://twitter.com/PeteDunneYxB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@PeteDunneYxB</a> and <a href=”https://twitter.com/Tyler_Bate?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>@Tyler_Bate</a> will be part of the official roster for the very first time in this year’s game! <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/i63?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#i63</a> <a href=”https://t.co/6Qh8lQcGJQ”>pic.twitter.com/6Qh8lQcGJQ</a></p>— WWE 2K19 (@WWEgames) <a href=”https://twitter.com/WWEgames/status/1033417945274175489?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>August 25, 2018</a></blockquote>

