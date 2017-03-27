Two WWE Superstars Removed From SmackDown Live Roster

Kenny Dykstra and Mike Mondo, better known to WWE fans as Kenny and Mikey from The Spirit Squad, are apparently no longer part of WWE’s talent roster.

Kenny and Mikey resurfaced in WWE during the second half of 2016 after their initial run as part of the original Spirit Squad, which first hit the scene on WWE television back in early-2006, to be included in The Miz’s feud with another former original Spirit Squad member — Dolph Ziggler (formerly known as “Nicky” of The Spirit Squad).

Kenny and Mikey last appeared on WWE television in November of 2016, where they were eventually removed from the SmackDown Live storylines without explanation. Neither were signed to actual WWE contracts this time around.

The official profiles for both Kenny and Mikey were recently removed from the official WWE website’s roster page for the blue brand (WWE.com) and moved to WWE’s Alumni section.

Although they are no longer part of the active WWE talent roster, both former Spirit Squad members are still active pro wrestlers, as both are scheduled to work this coming Friday’s Pro Wrestling Live independent wrestling event in the United Kingdom. For more information on the event, follow the link in the tweet embedded below from the official Twitter page of the UK’s PWL indy promotion.