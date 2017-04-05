Tye Dillinger Arrives On The SmackDown Roster (Video)

After making an appearance in the Royal Rumble match earlier this year, WWE NXT Superstar Tye Dillinger made his official SmackDown roster debut on tonight’s post-WrestleMania 33 show from Orlando.

Dillinger debuted by answering an open challenge from Curt Hawkins. Tye controlled most of the match and got the easy win with the Tye Breaker.

