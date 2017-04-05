Tye Dillinger Arrives On The SmackDown Roster (Video)
After making an appearance in the Royal Rumble match earlier this year, WWE NXT Superstar Tye Dillinger made his official SmackDown roster debut on tonight’s post-WrestleMania 33 show from Orlando.
Dillinger debuted by answering an open challenge from Curt Hawkins. Tye controlled most of the match and got the easy win with the Tye Breaker.
Below are photos and videos from the match:
"10" is more than a number… it's a movement! The #Perfect10 @WWEDillinger is HERE on #SDLive to challenge @TheCurtHawkins! pic.twitter.com/8cGDHIVxpj
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2017
The #Perfect10 just may prove to be the perfect storm as it takes the fight to @TheCurtHawkins on #SDLive! @WWEDillinger pic.twitter.com/DgbGltZREC
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2017
.@TheCurtHawkins has until the count of TEN… well, this man is the PERFECT 10! Welcome to #SDLive, @WWEDillinger!!!! #SDLiveAfterMania pic.twitter.com/fhdoCODeAS
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2017
"10" proves to be the most infectious number of them all as Orlando cheers on a victorious #Perfect10 @WWEDillinger on #SDLive! pic.twitter.com/VJEHvJBXOK
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2017