Tye Dillinger Gives Injury & Surgery Update, Thanks WWE & Supporters

As noted, Tye Dillinger vs. WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura was pulled from tonight’s SmackDown episode due to Dillinger re-injuring his hand during the weekend live event loss to Shelton Benjamin in Macon, GA. Nakamura ended up defeating R-Truth in a non-title match tonight.
Dillinger took to Twitter and wrote the following, confirming that he will need surgery and adding that there is no timetable for his return yet:
Hey guys,
I appreciate the kind words as well as the entertaining skeptics 🙂 Accidents happen and I was hoping it wasn’t serious, but that was wishful thinking. I really wanted tonight’s opportunity for the #USTitle
I require surgery and the timetable is….
— Tye Dillinger 🔟 (@WWEDillinger) October 31, 2018
2/2….currently unknown. Thank you to the @wwe medical staff for taking quick action. Thank you for the support and I’ll be back soon.
P.S. 1- Learning to be Right handed sucks.
2. You REALLY DO need your thumbs. And…
3. It took 7 mins to tweet these messages 😝
— Tye Dillinger 🔟 (@WWEDillinger) October 31, 2018