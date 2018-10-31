Tye Dillinger Gives Injury & Surgery Update, Thanks WWE & Supporters

By
Scott Lazara
-

As noted, Tye Dillinger vs. WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura was pulled from tonight’s SmackDown episode due to Dillinger re-injuring his hand during the weekend live event loss to Shelton Benjamin in Macon, GA. Nakamura ended up defeating R-Truth in a non-title match tonight.

Dillinger took to Twitter and wrote the following, confirming that he will need surgery and adding that there is no timetable for his return yet: