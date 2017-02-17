Tye Dillinger On Preparing For His Surprise Entrance In Royal Rumble Match

NXT star Tye Dillinger recently spoke with WWE announcer Byron Saxton for an interview for the official WWE website. Below are some of the highlights.

On preparing for his surprise entrance into this year’s 30-man Royal Rumble match:

“I don’t know if I could fully mentally prepare myself for that moment. I’ve replayed it over and over in my mind countless times and even now, it still feels surreal. Once I found out that I had officially been entered in the Royal Rumble, I took some time to myself to sit down and try to comprehend what was going to take place later that night. I couldn’t. “All I could do was reflect on the past 15 years of my career, the paths I took at various times and the people who had helped me get to the point of performing in front of over 52,000 people at the 30th annual Royal Rumble. There have been many ups and downs for me and, to be frank, more downs. But in those 15 years, I’ve learned to understand that anything worth chasing isn’t easy and takes time. That one moment in the Royal Rumble Match, when I entered at No. 10, made every up, down and hardship absolutely worth it.”

On what the Royal Rumble match did to motivate him in NXT:

“My motivation level here in NXT has always been high. I believe it’s one of my stronger attributes. Competing in the Royal Rumble capped off a chapter in my career that I feel was 15 years in the making. That one moment, on that night, taught me that if you work hard enough when no one is watching, believe in yourself when others don’t, be good to people even if they don’t deserve it, and have incredible patience, eventually, something will roll your way. “I just didn’t think that something would be competing at the 30th annual Royal Rumble event with the likes of The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, Goldberg and Roman Reigns. [Laughs] I couldn’t be happier that it was, though. The way I look at it now, that’s just step one. WWE gave me a taste of what it’s like on the big stage and I want more. So now, I’ll work even harder.”

