Tye Dillinger Talks WWE Schedule, Learning From Strength & Conditioning PC Coach

Tye Dillinger recently did a Q&A with Muscle & Fitness to talk strength & conditioning at this link. Below are highlights:

What have you learned since joining WWE?

This is my second time signing with WWE and I have been around for six and half years in total. The second time around is much different. We have strength and conditioning coaches and on-site medical staff. WWE has gone to great expense to bring the best fitness experts in, all to ensure the talent’s safety, progress, and growth.

Right now we have a great strength and conditioning coach in Sean Hayes. He’s accessible any time. I have messaged him questions about health and nutrition at 2 a.m. and he has responded three minutes later.

From Sean, I have learned from a wide range of disciplines. He knows how to go about packing on muscle if you want to, or even ease off if you are going too hard. I owe the WWE Performance Center a lot for getting me ready for shows like WrestleMania.

Now that you are on the main WWE roster, how are you feeling? Your schedule is even busier these days.

I feel awesome at the moment. In terms of the schedule, that’s what you sign up for and I welcome it with open arms. I have dedicated over 15 years of my life to this industry and the right to wrestle for the No.1 wrestling company in the world. I feel good, I’m excited, and I’m ready.