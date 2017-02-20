Tyler Bate Talks Not Meeting Vince McMahon, Being WWE’s First U.K. Champion

WWE’s United Kingdom Champion Tyler Bate recently appeared as a guest on The Buzzards Wrestling Podcast and spoke about his experience thus far in WWE. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On the support he has received from WWE:

“Everybody that I have met has been a huge help, like Triple H is a wonderful man. He’s really helped me with adapting to the WWE style of performing. All the guys behind the scenes that you don’t really see on TV more, like Matt Bloom, who’s the Head Coach at the PC, he’s been a huge help and William Regal as well. They’re all fantastic and amazing at their jobs.”

On not meeting Vince McMahon:

“I walked passed him briefly when I was at the Royal Rumble show but hopefully someday soon, I’ll get to sit down and have a chat with him and get to talk to him properly, because everybody who gets into professional wrestling dreams of meeting Vince McMahon. I’ve had the conversation in my head thousands of times, when I’m lying in bed, thinking ‘What am I going to say when I meet Vince McMahon?’ Because he’s ‘The Man’ in wrestling, he owns wrestling.”

On WWE’s U.K. deals: