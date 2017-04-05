Tyler Breeze Films His WrestleMania Entrance, Nikki Bella On Her ‘Mania Moment, Total Divas

– WWE posted this video of Tyler Breeze filming his own entrance for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33:

– As noted, the current season of Total Bellas will resume this Wednesday on the E! network. Below is the official synopsis for that episode:

“The Draft: The superstars are on pins and needles awaiting the outcome of the WWE draft, which could affect their relationships and friendships; Nikki is determined to get cleared by WWE and asks Nattie to train with her in the ring.”

– Nikki Bella took to Twitter today and thanked fans for their support and congratulatory messages after she and John Cena were engaged to be married at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday.

Thank you to all of our family, friends, & media outlets for all of your sweet tweets! @JohnCena & I are truly grateful for all the love!❤💍N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 4, 2017