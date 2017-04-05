Tyler Breeze Films His WrestleMania Entrance, Nikki Bella On Her ‘Mania Moment, Total Divas

– WWE posted this video of Tyler Breeze filming his own entrance for the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33:

– As noted, the current season of Total Bellas will resume this Wednesday on the E! network. Below is the official synopsis for that episode:

“The Draft: The superstars are on pins and needles awaiting the outcome of the WWE draft, which could affect their relationships and friendships; Nikki is determined to get cleared by WWE and asks Nattie to train with her in the ring.”

– Nikki Bella took to Twitter today and thanked fans for their support and congratulatory messages after she and John Cena were engaged to be married at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday.