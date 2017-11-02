Tyrese Continues Feud With The Rock, Former WWE Star Receives Award (Video), Natalya

– Hannibal TV posted this video of former WWE and WCW star Tonga Fifita (Haku, King Tonga, Meng, Prince Tonga) receiving an award at an event for local wrestling legends in Tampa, Florida back on October 27th. The former WCW Harcore Champion and former WWE Tag Team Champion is presented the award by former WWE star B. Brian Blair.

– SmackDown Women’s Champion Natalya spoke with the WWE website to promote the new season of Total Divas and commented on being a veteran of the show:

“I think it’s been, for me, a journey, to be on this show since day one. It’s so cool that I’ve been able to allow the audience to be on that journey with me, that roller coaster of life. And we’ve never, ever let cameras behind the scenes before like this. We’ve never done a reality show like this before. So, to be able to share with the world what it is that we do, what makes us laugh, what makes us cry, what drives us nuts, what gets on our nerves – being able to share that sisterhood with the girls is most important. My life in and out of the ring isn’t the five minutes you see me on SmackDown or Raw or WWE programming. There’s so much more. To get to work is a struggle sometimes. It’s planes, trains and automobiles; [the week of] Hurricane Irma we almost didn’t make it to SmackDown LIVE.

Total Divas allows us to document these journeys in and out of the ring and show you go through the heartaches and heartbreaks of life and the moments we come together like sisters. There are girls I love, but drive me crazy in the same breath. Like Lana. She’s really somebody that I’ve built a friendship with, but she’s like a sister. We have moments where we fight. I just came back from a tour of China with her, and in the same breath of me hugging her, I was ready to bodyslam her. And not in the ring. So, it’s really, really special. I’ve never once taken the show for granted, and to be on the show since the very beginning, I feel so honored that the WWE Universe and the upper brass and everybody that I work with can see me as somebody that people want to watch.”

She also commented on the show featuring her big title win this season:

“It’s such a crazy feeling that I got to reach my dream of becoming the Women’s Champion. Since Day One of Total Divas, we’ve been documenting this journey of me trying to win the championship. And a lot of people thought it would never happen, even some of my own co-workers. “You’ve never gonna get it, it’s not your time.” For me, I always felt in my heart it would happen, but I had to keep going, I had to persevere and not give up. And to be able to showcase that journey from Season 1 and have it finally reach fruition on Season 7 has been a dream come true. It’s a really great example for people — for women, especially, who watch the show, that when you have a dream, it’s important not to give up on it. There were so many times I wanted to throw in the towel and be like, “Maybe this isn’t for me anymore; maybe I don’t belong here anymore; maybe it’s not my time anymore; maybe my time has passed.” And that is just so very wrong now because I can truly say that within WWE, if I had said my time has passed, I never would have made history this past year the way I did.

There’s so many incredible things I’ve done in WWE. I was part of the first-ever Women’s Tables Match in WWE. I was part of the first-ever Women’s Ladder Match in WWE. At Hell in a Cell, I surpassed Trish Stratus’ record of having the most pay-per-view matches of any woman in the history of WWE. I’ve done all these monumental things, but the one thing I wanted to do was win the Women’s Championship. And now I get to share that joy on Total Divas. It’s the fairy-tale ending I dreamed of, and I’m so happy everybody gets to watch it.”

– Actor Tyrese took to Instagram this week and continued his beef with The Rock over the “Fast & Furious” franchise. We noted a few weeks back how Tyrese blasted Rock on social media due to the next “Fast” movie being pushed back due to the spin-off movie that Rock’s Hobbs character is getting. Tyrese made another post yesterday and said he will leave the franchise if Rock is kept around for Fast 9, which is currently scheduled to be released on April 18th, 2019. You can see his post below: