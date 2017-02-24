Tyson Kidd Comments On WWE Tag-Team Title Victory Two Years Ago

This past Wednesday marked two years since Tyson Kidd and Cesaro won the WWE Tag-Team Championships at the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. Soon after, Kidd went down with a near-fatal neck injury that has since kept him on the sidelines.

Kidd took to social media to comment on the tag-title milestone.

“The redemption-after being written off due to my knee injury, and my insane 6month ACL surgery recovery being ignored for some reason lol,” wrote Kidd via his official Twitter page on Wednesday evening.

A few minutes before Kidd’s tweet, his wife and fellow WWE Superstar Natalya wrote, “2 years ago today… always so proud of 20 years of your accomplishments in wrestling, @TJWilson. Hard work always pays off!”

2 years ago today… always so proud of 20 years of your accomplishments in wrestling, @TJWilson. Hard work always pays off! 🙌🖤💕 pic.twitter.com/6S3ACvdLx5 — Nattie (@NatbyNature) February 23, 2017