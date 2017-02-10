UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie Live Results At MMANews.com On 2/11

MMANews.com will once again set the standards for live results coverage of a pay-per-view event, as we provide round-by-round coverage of the UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie show this Saturday evening.

Join us here tomorrow night for quick-match results coverage of the two preliminary cards, which feature Phillipe Nover vs. Rick Glenn (UFC Fight Pass) and Randy Brown vs. Belal Muhammad (FOX Sports 1) in the headline spots, as well as live round-by-round coverage of the pay-per-view main card — including multiple in-round updates.

UFC 208 kicks off the 2017 PPV calendar for the UFC, and also marks the debut of the Octagon in Brooklyn, New York, with the card headlined by Holly Holm vs. Germaine de Randamie in the inaugural UFC Women’s Featherweight Championship bout and Anderson Silva vs. Derek Brunson.

Below is the official lineup for Saturday’s show: