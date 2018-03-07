UFC Fighter Meeting With WWE This Week, Interested In Working MMA & Pro Wrestling

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Fabricio Werdum spoke with MMAFighting.com and revealed that he’s trying to negotiate a WWE deal as he wants to work for both WWE and UFC at the same time.

”I think that both (at the same time) is doable,” Werdum said. “You can do WWE. … If I had the opportunity I’d fight there, no problem. It’s financially great. Fight at WWE, a spectacle that is fun to do. I’d definitely do it. I have a meeting Thursday about it, doing both (UFC and WWE). I want to fight, doesn’t matter where.”

Werdum revealed that he will be meeting with someone in WWE later this week. Werdum worked on the Kickboxer remake in 2016 and noted that producer Rob Hickman helped him set up a meeting with a WWE rep in San Diego.

”I’ll have this meeting Thursday in San Diego to see if something happens with WWE,” Werdum said. “It’s cool, a unique opportunity to do a few fights there as well. People think it’s easy, but it’s not. You have to be well trained to do those jumps, you have to be agile. It’s not easy as some people might think. It’s quite complicated. You have to be well trained and practice a lot to captivate the audience.”

Werdum already has an idea in mind for a potential character in WWE, the WWE version of “Vai Cavalo.”

”I’m fluent in Spanish, so I can do a character that speaks Spanish,” Werdum said. “That would be cool. I’d really like to have this opportunity to do this and captivate the Latin audience because they really love WWE. I’d be thrilled to do a fight there, or more, or a contract, because there’s no problem with the UFC since it’s not a real fight, it’s more of a show.”

Werdum will return to UFC’s Octagon on March 17th for a fight against Alexander Volkov in London. His last fight came on November 18th, a win over Marcin Tybura at UFC Fight Night 121.