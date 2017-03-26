UFC Legend Bas Rutten Provides Update On Mauro Ranallo Missing WWE TV

UFC Hall Of Famer “El Guapo” Bas Rutten recently provided an update on his former PRIDE Fighting Championships broadcast partner Mauro Ranallo’s recent absence from WWE television.

While appearing as a guest on MMA journalist Luke Thomas’ radio show, the former UFC Heavyweight Champion and multiple-time King Of Pancrase explained the latest regarding the mysterious disappearance of the WWE and Showtime Boxing announcer.

“Yeah, he’s doing okay, ya know,” said Rutten. “As everybody knows, he’s very vocal about it, but Mauro is bi-polar. Sometimes – a couple of times a year, things [are] going too fast and he needs to just simply slow down and uh… but he’s doing good.”

Rutten continued, “I talked to him and he’s sent me funny video clips… it’s all in good spirits, I think he will be back to normal very soon.”

