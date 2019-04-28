WWE Superstar The Undertaker will be appearing in the UK this week alongside Inside The Ropes. The company had originally booked ‘Taker to take part in a rare Q&A session however WWE were against this. Undertaker reportedly had to lobby with the company to still allow him to go to the UK and still give the paying fans photo and signing opportunities.

‘Taker and Kurt Angle were also recently pulled from their Starrcast II appearances. WWE have reportedly signed both men to new contracts and they are not happy with them appearing at an event so closely affiliated with the new All Elite Wrestling group.

With ‘Taker no longer able to take part in a Q&A Inside The Ropes have come up with an alternative. WWE legend Mick Foley will now be taking part in a special Q&A and will no doubt discuss his times in the ring with Undertaker.

Shows will be taking place Monday in Manchester, Tuesday in London and Wednesday in Glasgow. Unbelievably the shows are not yet sold out. Tickets for the shows are available to purchase here